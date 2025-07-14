Critical Review: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) and LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and LeGrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -0.27% -1.89% -0.30% LeGrand 17.18% 16.09% 7.41%

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeGrand has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 LeGrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sypris Solutions and LeGrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

44.7% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and LeGrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $140.18 million 0.35 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -214.50 LeGrand $9.36 billion 3.69 $1.26 billion $0.96 27.23

LeGrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeGrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LeGrand beats Sypris Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About LeGrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.