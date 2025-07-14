TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $32.06 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,533,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,484,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco stock opened at $471.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.31 and a 12-month high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

