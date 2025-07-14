HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 2.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $124,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at $287,158,951.52. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,621. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.09 and a 200 day moving average of $637.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.93.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

