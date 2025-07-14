LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

