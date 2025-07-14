Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,713 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 7,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.