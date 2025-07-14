SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 173 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,197.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $512.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.