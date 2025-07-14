Westmount Partners LLC Has $267,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.38.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $538.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $546.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

