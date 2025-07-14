Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 299.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 68,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $527.05 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

