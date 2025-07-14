Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

