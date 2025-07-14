Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.