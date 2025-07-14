Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Insider Domenico Carosa Sells 40,400 Shares

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) insider Domenico Carosa sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$50,096.00.

Banxa Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CVE BNXA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.19. 49,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,559. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90.

Get Banxa alerts:

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.