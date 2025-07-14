Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Insider Domenico Carosa Sells 40,400 Shares

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) insider Domenico Carosa sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$50,096.00.
Banxa Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of CVE BNXA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.19. 49,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,559. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90.
Banxa Company Profile
