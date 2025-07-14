Leo Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 93.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 34,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 124,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 2,547.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 178,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 171,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.98.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2%

CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

