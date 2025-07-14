Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.80 and last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.