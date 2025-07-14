Top Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 13th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, EPAM Systems, TechnipFMC, Applied Industrial Technologies, and Ouster are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and service robotic systems and automation technologies for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. They offer investors exposure to advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and automation, with performance driven by innovation cycles, adoption rates and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,042,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,823. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.14. The company had a trading volume of 417,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,488. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.44. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 722,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,994. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,946. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.92. The company had a trading volume of 344,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,248. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $188.71 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.56. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Ouster stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 2,448,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $26.07.

