Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,387.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,486.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,164.17. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.