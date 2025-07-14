Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

MP Materials, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, and Marathon Digital are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are more established than small-caps but still offer higher growth potential than large-caps, striking a balance between growth opportunity and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

NYSE MP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.06. 37,119,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,646. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 74,057,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,453,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 116,081,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,845,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,916,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.24. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,696,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,253,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

