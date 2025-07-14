29,716 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

