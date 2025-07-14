Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $183.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.