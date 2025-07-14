Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,093,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,062,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.30.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $435.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

