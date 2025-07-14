Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

