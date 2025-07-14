Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.279. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

