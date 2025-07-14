Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,887 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,158,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

