Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 83,012 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,012 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $838,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $259.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.49 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

