Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of RTX opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

