Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VYM opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

