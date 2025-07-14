Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Lifted by UNICOM Systems Inc.

UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 321.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,963 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 12.9% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,271,540.26. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

