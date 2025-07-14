CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Investment analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAVA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

