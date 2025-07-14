Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

