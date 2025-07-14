Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.3% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day moving average of $584.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

