Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $3,374,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

