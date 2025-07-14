OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,062 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

