Contrasting Xylem (XYL) & Its Rivals

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Xylem to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Xylem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xylem pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xylem pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Xylem has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xylem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 3 6 0 2.67 Xylem Competitors 324 1122 1900 131 2.53

Xylem presently has a consensus price target of $143.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Xylem’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xylem has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xylem and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion $890.00 million 35.05 Xylem Competitors $3.27 billion $244.67 million 30.04

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Xylem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.54% 10.12% 6.62% Xylem Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Summary

Xylem beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

