Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $434,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.54.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%
REGN opened at $567.74 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.17.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
