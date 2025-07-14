Financial Analysis: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and East West Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $213.40 million 3.01 $45.67 million $2.28 13.21 East West Bancorp $4.53 billion 3.26 $1.17 billion $8.38 12.77

Analyst Ratings

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 East West Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $112.85, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 21.64% 12.24% 1.22% East West Bancorp 25.73% 15.23% 1.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Five Star Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction finance, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, loan syndication, and equipment financing, as well as financing services for clients to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.