Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after buying an additional 817,289 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,145,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,881,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

