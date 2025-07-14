Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,172,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,850,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,499,000 after purchasing an additional 429,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 658,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 415,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,460,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

