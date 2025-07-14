Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JMP Securities

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. Raymond James Financial has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

