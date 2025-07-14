Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 294,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,464. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.06. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

