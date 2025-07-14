Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

