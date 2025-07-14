Morgan Stanley Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $45.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.58. 78,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

