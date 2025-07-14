Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $66.13. 138,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,674,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913,632. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 247,607 shares of company stock worth $10,687,406. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

