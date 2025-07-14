Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.