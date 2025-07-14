Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,511 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

