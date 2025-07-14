Citizens Jmp Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,948,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,253,816. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

