OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $178.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493,323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $178,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $427.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $429.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

