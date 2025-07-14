Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VOT opened at $283.28 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

