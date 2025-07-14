Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given a $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) received a $71.00 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,576. Upstart has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,470.70. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,983 shares of company stock worth $6,537,899. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 482.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

