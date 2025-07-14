Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $205.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

