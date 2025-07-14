Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,000. Brookfield comprises 2.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BN opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

