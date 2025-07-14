Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $201.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $191.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

